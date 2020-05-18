MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences

MediaTek has introduced a brand new Dimensity chipset for smartphones, the Dimensity 820 with 5G help and the corporate’s “latest multimedia, AI, and imaging innovations.” It is an octa-core processor with an built-in ARM Mali G57 GPU for dealing with graphics. The firm says it has been designed for international sub-6GHz 5G networks in North America, Asia and Europe. The Dimensity 820 SoC help two 5G SIMs with its Voice over New Radio (VoNR) providers.

As per the MediaTek website, the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC options 4 Cortex-A76 cores clocked at as much as 2.6GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores clocked at as much as 2GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G57 MC5 with a most show decision of two,520×1,080 pixels and a most refresh fee of 120Hz. Notably, the Dimensity 800 SoC by MediaTek has barely slower CPU clock speeds at 2GHz and the options the Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. The newer Dimensity 820 SoC supplies a number of enhancements over the Dimensity 800 SoC.

The Dimensity 820 SoC comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.Zero that offers the chipset “best-in-class gaming experiences, with up to 33 percent more gaming performance than direct alternatives.” The engine additionally brings networking optimisations, speedy responsiveness, and film high quality enhancements.

The firm additionally states that the MediaTek APU 3.0, which is the AI Processing Unit, current within the Dimensity 820 SoC supplies higher benchmark efficiency, exact AI-camera actions, and improves energy effectivity. MediaTek’s Imagiq 5.Zero know-how permits for as much as 4 concurrent cameras and as much as 80-megapixel sensors. The chip is able to robotically capturing frames at completely different exposures and fusing them right into a single video stream for enhanced video output.

It additionally helps as much as 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and H.264, H.265/HEVC video encoding. With the corporate’s MiraVision Video know-how, the Dimensity 820 SoC will get AI-PQ, HDR Composer (SDR to HDR), and enhanced HDR10+ video playback.

It comes with 5G help and 2CC Carrier Aggregation, which permits for seamless handover between two 5G connection areas. The Dimensity 820 SoC additionally has help for Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, FM radio, UFS storage, and 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) video recording.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC shares quite a lot of options with the just lately unveiled 5G-Integrated Dimensity 1000+ SoC, besides for a couple of extra options like help for as much as 144Hz refresh fee panels. The Dimensity 1000+ SoC shall be first seen within the upcoming iQoo Z1 5G set to launch tomorrow, May 19.