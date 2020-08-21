Media reveals reason beyond the decision of the candidate of Constitutional Court judge to withdraw his candidacy – Panorama

Nominee to the post of the Constitutional Court judge Vahram Avetisyan, chosen by the federal government to change one of the 3 uninhabited positions of Armenia’s Constitutional Court, has actually withdrawnhis candidacy Avetisyan took to Facebook to validate his decision, pointing to distinctions took place throughout the conference with legislators from the judgment ‘My Step’ portion.

“After meeting with the MPs from ‘My Step’ faction and follow-up discussions. I came to the conclusion that some of the lawmakers have different understanding about the role of the Constitutional Court, the independence and impartiality of the Constitutional Court Judge. In some case those approaches were unacceptable for me,” Avetisyan stated in part.

According to the report by Past paper, amongst many problems, the thorny one associated to the court hearing of the March1 occasions. Lawmakers of the ruling celebration have actually apparently hinted that Vahram Avetisyan’s candidacy would be authorized in parliament just if he ensures a particular position concerning the case.

Avetisyan has actually then notified that he is an expert attorney and it is not major to have previous expectations from him. In his words, every case is subject to a comprehensive factor to consider, while the choices must be made without prejudiced position. According to the …