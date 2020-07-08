Media expert: Azerbaijani hackers leaking more data of Armenians for three days – Panorama

Azerbaijani hackers have been leaking more data of Armenians to the Internet for three days already, information security and media expert Samvel Martirosyan said on Facebook.

“Azerbaijanis seem to be making fun of us for three days, leaking all sorts of data of Armenians on the internet, including a huge amount of passport data and bank documents. When is this internal mess going to end?” Martirosyan wrote.

Earlier in June Azerbaijani hackers twice leaked data of thousands of Armenian coronavirus patients. The leaked data included the citizen’s names and surnames, addresses, mobile phone numbers, as well as the names of those medical facilities where they had been registered or had undergone treatment.