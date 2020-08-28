Media controversy over RMIT blockchain unit’s links to right-wing think-tank

The RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub’s association with prominent right-wing think-tank The Institute of Public Affairs has actually been roundly criticised in a 1200-word news function in Guardian Australia by other members of personnel.

The center got $6 million from the Melbourne based RMIT University and claims to be the “world’s first” research study centre on the social science ofblockchain

However one third of the university’s blockchain research study personnel, consisting of co-directors Jason Potts and Christopher Berg, are either existing or previous fellows of the IPA, an often questionable think tank that promotes libertarian free enterprise financial policies.

The story estimated a confidential RMIT employee as stating the link to the IPA referred “deep concern for an academic community that values independence and transparency” in the middle of “a severe austerity drive, including retrenchments.”

“Given the generous funding involved in blockchain research, the university must satisfy itself that the research is agenda-free and funds are appropriately spent.”

Another employee stated there was restricted understanding in the uni about the activities of the center, its financing and links to the IPA. “It is a reckless move that suggests there is something very wrong within the university. Staff deserve answers,” the employee stated.

However all IPA positions are honorary in nature and get no payment for their efforts, and it is comprehended the IPA has actually offered no direct financing to the center.

An IPA spokesperson stated it does not have a blockchain research study program and had actually not released any research study report on the subject. While it republished a Blockchain Hub post in its publication, the spokesperson stated the research study was completely independent of the IPA:

“They weren’t doing research for the IPA, we just thought it was an interesting article that our members would enjoy. The authors were not paid by the IPA to write the article or to republish the article.”

The Hub has actually likewise gotten funds from outdoors sources, such as a current grant of $423,540 by the Australian Research Council (ARC) for a three-year job to research study the “impact of cryptocurrency technology on taxation and the provision of public goods in Australia”.

The ARC likewise granted a BIH scientist without any links to the IPA a grant of over $900,000 for a 5 year job on dispersed journal innovation.

The Australian Research Council and RMIT verified the appropriate treatments and evaluations were followed in relation to the BIH’s financing and there is no indicator the center nor any of its scientists have actually acted poorly or were not entitled to the grants.