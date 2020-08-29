Media controversy over RMIT blockchain unit’s links to right-wing think-tank By Cointelegraph

Media controversy over RMIT blockchain unit’s links to right-wing think-tank
The RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub’s association with prominent right-wing think-tank The Institute of Public Affairs has actually been roundly criticised in a 1200-word news function in Guardian Australia by other members of personnel.
The center got $6 million from the Melbourne based RMIT University and claims to be the “world’s first” research study centre on the social science ofblockchain
