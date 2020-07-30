Media Advocate: Under new law TV and Radio Commission becomes a censor and a judge – Panorama

Aghasi Yenokyan, the head of the Media Advocate effort, touched opon the just recently embraced laws “On Audiovisual Media” and “On Licensing” in a statement released onThursday Below is the complete text of his declaration.

“Yesterday’s concern of Azatutyun TV’s Facebook interview program was devoted to the present issues of tv. During the program Television and Radio Commission (TRC) Head Tigran Hakobyan responded to the concerns of Facebook users for about 50 minutes.

Naturally, referral was made to the just recently embraced laws “On Audiovisual Media” and “On Licensing”, which the federal government handled to go through the National Assembly throughout the state of emergency situation. Speaking about whether it is possible that a few of the channels presently being relayed will be closed,Mr Hakobyan pointed out that a new competitors on utilizing the general public multiplex is anticipated to be held, however then included: “I think that the TV companies, the purpose of which is not to serve the public interest or to satisfy the information needs, but to serve the interests of this or that politician or certain financial and economic interests, should think longer and then participate in the competition,” which in easier terms, most likely suggested that such channels would be rejected and will not get frequency.

Let us notifyMr Hakobyan that the huge bulk of TV business relaying in Armenia are signed up as organisations, that is, according to their meaning, they need to serve monetary and financial interests. As far as the truth of serving the interests of this or that political leader or group of political leaders is worried, let us likewise notify that in the modern-day world there is no News TV channel, beginning with Fox News, CNN to Euronews, Azatutyun (RFE/RL) and Public TV that does not serve this or that political force. This is the peculiarity of modern-day media. By the method, the last- pointed out media outlet, Public TV, is among the couple of in Armenia that has public financing, however with the indirect authorization of TRC, the structure headed byMr Hakobyan, ended up being a marketer pursuing monetary interests. Moreover, Media Advocate has actually consistently mentioned that Public TV pursues the interests of one single political leader, Nikol Pashinyan, and this is likewise made with the indirect authorization of the TRC headed by Tigran Hakobyan.

Speaking about flexibility of speech, Tigran Hakobyan pointed out that there is flexibility of speech in Armenia, and not flexibility of false information, phony news or hatred. It ought to be mentioned that hate speech and phony info are selectively gone over in Armenia, for instance, if somebody discusses political challengers or the judiciary on all TV channels as “dissolute outcasts”, sanctions will more than likely be troubled those TV channels, and that individual will be prosecuted however if that individual is Nikol Pashinyan, then such a method will be commonly flowed. Besides,Mr Hakobyan pointed out that if a individual is insulted and the commission is not knowledgeable about that truth, then the victim ought to grumble to the commission or the court, which will think about the concern of penalty. In other words, according to the new law, the commission headed by him will not just be a censor which follows what political leaders’ interests the provided media pursues, and a detective which analyzes what monetary and financial interests it pursues, however likewise a court which chooses whether there is an insult or not, along with the wrongdoer, which enforce sanctions appropriately.

In addition to all this, the call to notify about the insults dealt with to everybody, the entire society, the state sector, non- governmental companies is absolutely nothing however a require “delation” which is being spread out in Armenia, that is, the application of common state policy.

P.s. The concern of suspending the operation of Russian channels was likewise raised. Tigran Hakobyan utilizing numerous terms such as “sovereign frequencies, public multiplex, consumer basket, information package”, and so on, attempted not to discuss that these channels are really being closed.”