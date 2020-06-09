Media Advocate slams Eduard Aghajanyan’s ‘insulting’ remarks on media outlets – Panorama

Media Advocate initiative strongly condemns the “offensive” Facebook put up of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Chief of Staff Eduard Aghajanyan concerning media outlets. A statement issued by the initiative reads:

“Eduard Aghajanyan, the Chief of Staff of the Armenian Prime Minister, made insulting remarks concerning media outlets on his Facebook web page, going past the boundaries of politeness.

Media Advocate initiative considers such conduct of the state official and the chosen wordings unacceptable. Each particular person has the correct to demand a denying assertion, every state official could deny the article written about him, however it doesn’t imply that she or he could enable himself/herself to insult and label the work of the information outlet.

Media Advocate initiative urges Eduard Aghajanyan to not transcend the bounds of politeness and to behave in a fashion typical of a excessive-rating state official.”