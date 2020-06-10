Media Advocate: Positive articles about former NSS chief Artur Vanetsyan prevail – Panorama

From 21 to 31 May, 2020, the Media Advocate initiative adopted on-line media experiences on Chairman of the Homeland (Hayrenik) Party, former Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan’s character and actions, the initiative mentioned in a statement on Tuesday.

“35 main Armenian information companies have been monitored. In the desired interval, 326 articles have been declared, 18 of which have been unfavorable, 48 have been optimistic and 261 have been impartial.

As a results of the monitoring of articles revealed on former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan, one can conclude that optimistic articles prevail the unfavorable ones.

Political technologist Armen Badalyan, referring to Artur Vanetsyan’s exercise, famous: “As far as the practical aspect is concerned, it is no secret that there are higher expectations from Artur Vanetsyan in comparison to other opposition forces. It is not a secret that at the moment, Artur Vanetsyan’s candidacy is being considered as a replacement for the Prime Minister. The question arises here what steps this new party may take against the current authorities.”

According to the press, makes an attempt to accuse Artur Vanetsyan of varied conspiracy theories are unlikely to have a optimistic consequence, as they’re imaginary and don’t correspond to actuality.

“Yes, cooperation is always possible, and it is possible that it will happen in the near future”, famous Artsvik Minasyan, a member of the ARF (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) Supreme Body in an interview with the press, referring to the attainable cooperation with Artur Vanetsyan and Mikayel Minasyan: “We are open to cooperation with anyone except those who have been ideologically opposite, except groups or individuals who are fed by different foreign centers. Yes, we are ready to cooperate, but within the framework of our agenda.”

Armenia’s former Deputy Prosecutor General Armen Danielyan criticized Artur Vanetsyan.

Armen Pambukchyan, a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, referred to Artur Vanetsyan’s unconfirmed reference to Russia and in addition criticized the latter,” the assertion learn.