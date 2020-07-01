Media Advocate: Police again used against journalist and media outlet – Panorama

Media Advocate initiative reacted to the recent incident involving the editor-in-chief of Ankakh.com media outlet. Below is a statement issued by the initiative on Wednesday.

“Ankakh.com editor-in-chief Varduhi Ishkhanyan wrote on her Facebook page: “I was recently called by the criminal police department and very politely invited to the police to provide an explanation about my post on Jhangiryan. I of course refused noting that if they are really interested in revealing election fraudsters, they should apply to the CEC (Central Electoral Commission) and demand the data of the opposition proxies of 1995-1996, members of the commissions, opposition parliamentary candidates and investigate the cases in order to find the culprits.”

Media Advocate initiative states that the police is once again used against a media outlet and a journalist, and an effort is being built to stand against freedom of speech again, to restrict the professional work of the media.

We urge to stop this vicious practice, to pursue the detection of physical and cyber attacks against the media, instead of inviting journalists to the police for his or her publications.”