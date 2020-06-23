Media Advocate: No positive articles published on MP Edmon Marukyan – Panorama

From 11 to 20 June 2020, the Media Advocate initiative adopted on-line media stories on opposition Bright Armenia faction MP Edmon Marukyan’s character and actions. 34 main Armenian information businesses have been monitored, it mentioned in a statement on Tuesday.

“In the specified period, 266 articles were declared, 13 of which were negative and 253 were neutral. No positive articles were published on deputy Edmon Marukyan,” Media Advocate mentioned.

“Arman Gharibyan, the co-founder of the Power of Law NGO, wrote the following on his Facebook page: “Today, the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) announces that Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan is carrying out a party order. We, by the way, share that idea. Moreover, back in November 2019, we applied to the three fractions of the parliament to discuss the issue of early termination of the prosecutor’s powers, considering one of the main reasons the fact of “serving the position for party’s interests.”

Arman Gharibyan additionally mentions that the Bright Armenia Party left their utility unanswered, Edmon Marukyan, who met them within the National Assembly hall, paradoxically acknowledged: “You have stood out against the favorite prosecutor of the government.”

The press referred to Edmon Marukyan’s actions and wrote: “Tsarukyan reminded Edmon Marukyan, whom he referred as “classic”, by way of whom and who truly “appointed” him a deputy, the latter, in his flip, requested Tsarukyan what a businessman has to do within the National Assembly. In different phrases, these figures have been incompatible on the identical platform from the very starting. In addition to all this, the Bright Armenia faction doesn’t even demand Pashinyan’s resignation, they complain day and night time, they’re even being overwhelmed within the parliament, however they don’t say that Nikol Pashinyan ought to go away,” the assertion learn.