Media Advocate: Negative articles on Arsen Torosyan prevail – Panorama

Negative media reports on Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan prevail, the Media Advocate effort stated in a statement on Thursday, providing the outcomes of its tracking. The declaration checks out:

“From 1 to 10 August, 2020, the Media Advocate effort followed online media reports on Armenian Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan’s character and activities.

35 leading Armenian news companies have actually been kept track of

In the specific duration, 333 articles were stated, 176 of which were negative, 157 were neutral.

The negative articles released on Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan surpassed the variety of neutral ones this time, no favorable articles were stated.

The conflict in between the previous head of the SCS (State Control Service) Davit Sanasaryan and Arsen Torosyan continues. According to Davit Sanasaryan, Arsen Torosyan should appear in the court as a witness. There will be unexpected concerns. He included: “If my powers had actually not been ended, I would not have actually permitted the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption to study the case, due to the fact that there is a customized structure to handle it, I would have advised my staff members to study and see how it ended up that he is a minister and makes a 170 million handle a medical center run by his other half with a single purchase and …