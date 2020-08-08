Media Advocate: All media outlets except Public TV covered Amulsar events on Friday – Panorama

Public Television’s primary problem of the news program did not cover the demonstrations over Amulsar on Friday, August 7, Media Advocate effort stated in a statement.

“On August 7, Public Television’s main issue of the news program did not touch upon the events taking place around Amulsar. Yesterday was the 4th day of the activists’ protests, Amulsar was in the public spotlight all day long, journalists waited for hours along with the protesters for Lydian Armenia representatives to arrive, wagon houses were removed from the area, Jermuk residents joined the protesters. Jermuk mayor, in his turn, stated that Lidian Armenia made a mistake by placing the wagon houses. All media outlets covered the topic yesterday, except for the Public Television,” the effort stated.

“The prime minister’s representative was asked why the prime minister did not meet the protesters, and the latter responded that he is following the events aroundAmulsar As far as Petros Ghazaryan’s interview, which, follows the broadcast, is worried, it’s subject of conversation is Beirut blast for 3 days in a row. For 2 days, Petros Ghazryan held a live program on the events happening inBeirut Yesterday he hosted the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, while the report currently pointed out …