Medal handing ceremony in Vayots Dzor region of RA

On March 7, the governor of Vayots Dzor region Ararat Grigoryan handed over the “Combat Service” medal awarded by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Aram Misaki Abrahamyan, a participant of the 44-day Artsakh war, a resident of Khachik village.

Aram Abrahamyan is currently studying in the 1st year of “Physical Education որտ Sports Training” specialty at the State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports of Armenia, and after graduating he is going to invest all his efforts in the development of boxing in his native Vayots Dzor region.

For his contribution to the defense of the Motherland, for the courage shown during the hostilities նախագահ President of the Republic of Armenia ․ By Sargsyan’s decree, the “Combat Service” medal was posthumously awarded to the 4 heroes of Vayots Dzor, who, due to their high sense of patriotism and heroism, wrote their names in the immortal pages of Armenian history. Governor Ararat Grigoryan handed the medals of the heroes to their family members.

The devoted heroes of the homeland are:

Sisak Karapetyan Yervand, Rind settlement, was awarded the “Combat Service” medal.

Gurgen Aghvan Sargsyan, Rind settlement, was awarded the “Combat Service” medal.

Harutyunyan Aghasi Rubik, Arin settlement, was awarded the “Combat Service” medal,

Garik Khachik Harutyunyan, Gndevaz settlement, was awarded the “Combat Service” medal.

The governor expressed his gratitude to the families of the heroic servicemen, noting that it is our duty to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of a terrible tragedy, and to make the history of our country only with victorious pages.

The head of the Vayots Dzor regional subdivision of the RA Ministry of Defense conscription and mobilization service, the heads of Jermuk-Vayk communities were present at the awarding ceremony.

Eternal glory և homage to our heroes

Peace to the Armenian world, good service to the Armenian soldier

