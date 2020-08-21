Medalla Testnet Problems ‘Will Not Delay ETH 2.0’ Says Prysmatic Labs

Rumors of the death of the Medalla testnet have actually been significantly overemphasized says Prysmatic Labs’ editor Raul Jordan, who includes that in spite of the accident, the launch schedule for ETH 2.0 stays on track.

Medalla– the last multi customer testnet prior to ETH 2.0’ s stage 0 launch– concerned a shivering stop on August 14 when a bug took the majority of the testnet’s validators offline.

The event saw among the testnet’s 6 servers report the time and date as being one day into the future, which the system reacted to by balancing out the disparity– leading to the time kept by each of the servers being incorrect by 4 hours.

As an effect, “validators incorrectly proposed blocks and attestations for future slots,” Prysmatic’s main event report stated. The bug impacted everybody utilizing the Prysm customer, which the bulk were.

In a brand-new blog site entry, Jordan stated the outcome of the bug was “carnage, with over 3000 slashing events… and all our internal validators slashed.” While he explained the failure as “the best thing to happen to a testnet” as the event would have been disastrous on mainnet with genuine cash at stake, advocates of completing networks have actually happily taken on the failure.

Bitcoin SV blog site CoinGeek reported it as a significant catastrophe that showed “Ethereum 2.0 is not ready to launch … you can expect significant delays in the launch of ETH 2.0.” Any delay would be a significant concern for the Ethereum network which is fighting with blockage and record high costs.

Just envision a bug like this reducing mainnet. ETH 2.0 is going to require all the screening it can get. Maybe a number of Hail Mary’s too. 18 months TM. https://t.co/6e1oQ7uVYu — Eli Afram (@justicemate) August 20, 2020

‘An eventful weekend’

Jordan soft-pedaled the problems, calling it “an eventful weekend” that provided “the greatest learning experience to prevent this happening again, especially on mainnet.”

He discussed the issue arised from Prysmatic utilizing roughtime cloud servers to provide users feedback that their system time may be off, keeping in mind that “dynamically adjusting their time based on the responses of these servers was a nice thing to do, but this was not necessary at all and instead was problematic.”

He stated they now understand it was a security threat to have a single point of failure for something so crucial and from now on they will “rely on system time only.”

Jordan stated declares the testnet was “dead” were inaccurate and stated as long as sufficient validators return on board the testnet might return to being complete operation.On Aug 19 he stated:

“We still have hope. Participation has now climbed from 0–5% to 40%. The chain needs > 66% to finalize.”

Earlier today Prysmatic Labs retweeted the following:

Medalla is conserved! INFORMATION blockchain: Synced brand-new block block= 0x68a46008 … date= 3428 finalizedEpoch= 3424 finalizedRoot= 0xf0e6b2fe … slot= 109700 — prestonvanloon.eth (@preston_vanloon) August 19, 2020

Jordan stated that Prysmatic Labs thinks the event “does not naturally impact the launch date” of ETH 2.0 which the stage 0 launch can continue as prepared: