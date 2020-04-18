Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins loses battle with coronavirus at 86

The Vietnam War hero was 86 when he died Friday.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you that after a courageous battle with COVID-19, Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins departed this life today, with beloved family at his bedside,” in response to the muse that bears his identify.

Adkins had been hospitalized in important situation at East Alabama Medical Center after being recognized with COVID-19, the illness brought on by the coronavirus, in late March, in response to the Birmingham News.

He spent 20 years within the Army, 13 as a Green Beret.

He deployed to Vietnam 3 times, his heroic efforts in a single 1966 battle later acknowledged in 2014 with the awarding of the Congressional Medal of Honor. His Medal of Honor quotation partially reads:

“During the thirty-eight hour battle and forty-eight hours of escape and evasion, fighting with mortars, machine guns, recoilless rifles, small arms, and hand grenades, it was estimated that Sergeant First Class Adkins killed between 135 and 175 of the enemy while sustaining eighteen different wounds to his body.”

“Sergeant First Class Adkins’ extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, Detachment A-102, 5th Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces and the United States Army.”

His son Keith Adkins advised the Opelika-Auburn News on Friday that the household was so proud of the hospital workers at EAMC.

“They worked so hard — for everybody, not just him. He was in there for three weeks, and they never quit working on him,” he mentioned.

He mentioned his father ought to be remembered not only for his heroism in Vietnam.

“We want his legacy to not only be his life in the military, but what he did afterwards; how he went on to school, gained an education, started a local business, and especially his support of the community,” the son mentioned.

Adkins is preceded in demise by his spouse, Mary Adkins, and is survived by one daughter and two sons, in addition to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.