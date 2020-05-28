Mechanicsburg boy raises more than $4,000 for hunger relief | Mechanicsburg

You have run from free articles. You will encourage our newsroom by linking in our cheapest rate! Thanks for being a contributor. Sorry, your subscription doesn’t incorporate this content. Please telephone (866) 589-4469 to update your subscription.

Rain and hills could not cease Mechanicsburg first-grader Holden Shirley from his bicycle rides in the conclusion of April and start May.

The rides were, after all, for that a fantastic cause.

Holden watched his bus driver from kindergarten, “Miss Donna,” giving meals to kids in need and he believed it was a fantastic idea. Then, his parents told him about No Kid Hungry’s “Run Against Hunger” effort where participants could operate in trade for contributions to the company.







“When I heard that some kids wouldn’t have food to eat because school is closed, it made me really sad for them, and I told my mom and dad I wanted to help,” Holden said. “They showed me Run Against Hunger but I really wanted to ride my bike instead.”

And ride he did. Holden logged more than 50 miles along with his dad, Scott, however just the very first week of riding depended for the design. Even afterward, he awakened 25. 16 miles, beating a significant hill in the procedure.

“It rained a lot this week, and I really don’t like to be wet,” Holden stated “But I didn’t want to let down my friends that needed food, and I wanted to make my supporters proud.”