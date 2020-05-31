Meatballs in tomato sauce recipe

Meatballs in tomato and crimson wine sauce is commonly served simmering from large vats on road meals stalls in Italy; you possibly can bulk them out with rice, pasta or bread.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes resting time in the fridge | Cooking time: 30 minutes

MAKES

15

INGREDIENTS

  • 10g butter
  • ½ small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 100g stale white bread soaked in milk
  • 250g beef mince
  • 250g pork mince
  • Pinch dried chilli
  • three tbsp chopped parsley
  • 50g parmesan, grated
  • 1 tbsp olive oil, for frying

For the sauce

  • 1 tbsp olive oil, for frying
  • four spring onions, finely sliced
  • 1 chilli, finely sliced
  • 100ml crimson wine
  • 1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

METHOD

  1. Heat the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, season and cook dinner for 5 minutes till smooth. Leave to chill.
  2. Squeeze the bread dry and place in a big bowl. Add the mince, cooked onion and garlic, dried chilli, parsley and parmesan.
  3.  Mix till effectively blended. Season effectively with salt and pepper. Mould into 50g balls and go away to set in the fridge for 30 minutes.
  4. Heat the tablespoon of olive oil in a big non-stick frying pan. Gently cook dinner the meatballs till flippantly colored (this could take about 5 minutes). Remove and put aside.
  5. In the identical pan, add remaining tablespoon of oil and sauté the spring onions and chilli for a few minutes. Add the crimson wine and chopped tomatoes. Simmer for 5 minutes, then return the meatballs to the pan and simmer for 10 minutes, till the meatballs are cooked by and the tomato sauce is sweet and thick.



