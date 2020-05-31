Meatballs in tomato sauce recipe

Meatballs in tomato and crimson wine sauce is commonly served simmering from large vats on road meals stalls in Italy; you possibly can bulk them out with rice, pasta or bread.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes resting time in the fridge | Cooking time: 30 minutes
MAKES
15
INGREDIENTS
- 10g butter
- ½ small onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 100g stale white bread soaked in milk
- 250g beef mince
- 250g pork mince
- Pinch dried chilli
- three tbsp chopped parsley
- 50g parmesan, grated
- 1 tbsp olive oil, for frying
For the sauce
- 1 tbsp olive oil, for frying
- four spring onions, finely sliced
- 1 chilli, finely sliced
- 100ml crimson wine
- 1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
METHOD
- Heat the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, season and cook dinner for 5 minutes till smooth. Leave to chill.
- Squeeze the bread dry and place in a big bowl. Add the mince, cooked onion and garlic, dried chilli, parsley and parmesan.
- Mix till effectively blended. Season effectively with salt and pepper. Mould into 50g balls and go away to set in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Heat the tablespoon of olive oil in a big non-stick frying pan. Gently cook dinner the meatballs till flippantly colored (this could take about 5 minutes). Remove and put aside.
- In the identical pan, add remaining tablespoon of oil and sauté the spring onions and chilli for a few minutes. Add the crimson wine and chopped tomatoes. Simmer for 5 minutes, then return the meatballs to the pan and simmer for 10 minutes, till the meatballs are cooked by and the tomato sauce is sweet and thick.