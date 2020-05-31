Meatballs in tomato sauce recipe

Meatballs in tomato and crimson wine sauce is commonly served simmering from large vats on road meals stalls in Italy; you possibly can bulk them out with rice, pasta or bread.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes resting time in the fridge | Cooking time: 30 minutes

MAKES

15

INGREDIENTS

10g butter

½ small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

100g stale white bread soaked in milk

250g beef mince

250g pork mince

Pinch dried chilli

three tbsp chopped parsley

50g parmesan, grated

1 tbsp olive oil, for frying

For the sauce

1 tbsp olive oil, for frying

four spring onions, finely sliced

1 chilli, finely sliced

100ml crimson wine

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

METHOD