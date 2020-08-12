Meat prices are finally falling, except for in one category

Food prices in general fell a seasonally changed 0.4% in July, the very first reduction considering that April of in 2015, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reportedWednesday Prices of food for the house fell 1.1% in July, compared to a boost of 0.7% inJune

.

Grocery costs have been rising throughout the pandemic as need has actually risen. Although there’s been no lack in food, supply chain failures have actually tightened up the supply of products reaching shops, which has actually increasedprices

.

Now, it appears prices are beginning to support. Meat prices in specific finally fell after skyrocketing in May and June,

From June to July, beef and veal prices decreased 8.2%. Uncooked beef roasts and steaks got 8.7% less expensive. Pork prices fell 3.2%. Consumers paid 5.7% less for ham and pork chops, and 2.6% less for chicken.