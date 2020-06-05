Meat giants selling to UK linked to Brazil farms in deforested Amazon reserve | Brazil

Three worldwide meat firms have not directly sourced cattle from farms that deforested a singular, protected Amazon reserve, a new report from Greenpeace has discovered – and two of them later offered meat from the world to the UK.

The revelations come because the Brazil-based firms concerned, JBS, Marfrig and Minerva, are beneath growing strain to come clear about their Amazon provide chains. They are actually identified to have damaged commitments made to Greenpeace and Brazilian federal prosecutors greater than a decade in the past.

All three firms purchased cattle from a farm outdoors the Sierra Ricardo Franco park that had sourced livestock from two farms inside it. One man is the proprietor or half proprietor of all three farms and was charged with environmental crimes contained in the 159,000-hectare reserve on Brazil’s border with Bolivia, in the state of Mato Grosso. In 2017, JBS informed the Observer it had suspended cattle purchases from the park after a request from prosecutors.

“This is how meat packers continue contributing to the destruction of the Amazon,” mentioned Cristiane Mazzetti, a Greenpeace campaigner who co-authored the report.

Serra Ricardo Franco was created by the state of Mato Grosso in 1997. “This is a region with great riches in terms of biodiversity that should be protected,” Mazzetti mentioned.

But the state by no means correctly applied the park and has no administration plan for it in place. “There was no effective protection and this allowed invasion and deforestation,” mentioned Samuel Costa, a Mato Grosso state prosecutor. In 2015, prosecutors started authorized actions to pressure the state to shield the park.

The Greenpeace report cites three farms in Sierra Ricardo Franco – Paredão I, Paredão II and Cachoeira – that prosecutors say have been cleared after the park was created. Thousands of hectares have been illegally deforested.

The Cachoeira and Paredão farms are co-owned by Marcos Tozzatti and an organization he controls. Cachoeira and one of many Paredão farms are additionally part-owned by an organization the place Eliseu Padilha – a former cupboard minister – is a accomplice. Tozzatti has been charged with environmental crimes together with clearing lots of of hectares of forest on Paredão. After being ordered to stop agricultural exercise, he greater than doubled the scale of his herd.

He and different farmers contained in the park have challenged its protected standing and have gained a courtroom ruling permitting them to proceed operations till a closing determination is taken – however prosecutors are interesting the ruling. “In the prosecutors’ office view, any deforestation inside the area is illegal,” Costa mentioned.

The lawyer representing Tozzatti and Padilha didn’t reply to emailed questions.

Greenpeace discovered that the Paredão farms despatched 4,000 cattle to the Barra Mansa farm outdoors the park, which can be registered to Tozzatti, between April 2018 and June 2019. In 2018 and 2019, the JBS, Minerva and Marfrig vegetation close to the park purchased 1000’s of head of cattle from the Barra Mansa farm. The JBS and Minerva vegetation exported almost 50,000 tons of beef merchandise, a few of which went to European international locations together with the UK, the report discovered. Marfrig exported round 5,000 tons to international locations together with Hong Kong and Egypt.

Brazil’s meat giants say they battle to monitor so-called “indirect suppliers” – farms that promote cattle to different farms that are then offered on to their slaughterhouses – regardless of promising to achieve this in agreements signed in 2009 with federal prosecutors and Greenpeace. Greenpeace abandoned its deal in 2017.

The firms mentioned they’ve invested closely in independently audited monitoring methods and are working to management oblique suppliers.

“JBS takes a zero-tolerance approach to deforestation in its supply chain,” JBS mentioned. The firm mentioned Barra Mansa was JBS-compliant for the interval cited in the report.

From 1 July, JBS will carry in a brand new “theoretical index” which makes use of a farm’s productiveness to calculate whether it is suspected of cattle laundering, and now checks provider farms in opposition to areas embargoed by Brazil’s federal atmosphere company, Ibama, utilizing geomonitoring. “These innovations are expected to make a significant impact in reducing cases of cattle laundering across the beef industry,” it mentioned.

Marfrig mentioned that the Barra Mansa farm was a registered provider and that from July 2018 to July 2019 its plant had slaughtered 180 cattle Tozzatti equipped. “Marfrig is aware there is a challenge to be faced in obtaining information on these indirect suppliers,” it mentioned in an announcement, highlighting its RFI (request for info) system beneath which farmers provide info on their suppliers.

Last 12 months Marfrig mentioned 53% of its Amazon cattle got here from oblique suppliers. JBS has refused to reveal its share. A Minerva spokeswoman mentioned the corporate didn’t know the way a lot of its Amazon cattle got here by way of oblique suppliers. The firm mentioned the Paredão farm has been blocked since 2018 however that Barra Mansa is a registered provider. “We will investigate the facts with the legally available data,” it mentioned.