Measures are being taken in the investigation department of Ajapnyak-Davtashen administrative districts of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee to find out the circumstances of the death of a 24-year-old young man.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 On March 21, at 6:40 am, a citizen reported to the Mashtots Police Department that a boy had jumped off the Kiyan Bridge.

The scene was inspected. A forensic examination of the body was ordered.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=776RkzOwQ70: