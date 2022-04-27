It has already been informed that 2021 cases have been studied in the RA Lori Region Prosecutor’s Office. Cases of traffic accidents, violation of traffic rules in the territory of the region, including fatalities or bodily injuries to traffic participants, their copies, the conditions contributed.

Studies have shown that traffic accidents and traffic violations, in addition to traffic violations by drivers, are also facilitated by inadequate traffic control on community and inter-community roads, and some issues related to the effective maintenance of police reform measures, such as traffic safety. Improper և incomplete furnishing of roads.

In particular, there were problems with the availability of cameras, the presence or visibility of traffic signs on risky roads, and the lack of updated markings.

Based on the results of the investigation, the Lori Regional Prosecutor’s Office mapped the cases of criminal violations of the Traffic Police during the year in detail, according to specific reasons. Based on that, petitions were sent to the head of the RA Police Traffic Service, the RA Minister of Territorial Infrastructure, to take measures within the framework of their information to ensure the safety of their participants.

The petition has been studied and discussed, in particular, in the RA Ministry of Territorial Infrastructure. According to the letter received from the Ministry to the Regional Prosecutor’s Office, in order to improve traffic safety, the Traffic Police Service and the Road Safety Foundation’s road safety specialists carried out an eye study and took concrete measures on the issues raised by the petition.

In particular, it is planned for 2022. M-3, to carry out capital repairs on a specific area of ​​the Turkish-Margara-Vanadzor-Tashir-Georgian border interstate road, within the framework of which the means of road traffic equipment will be improved.

With the support of the Asian Development Bank, the M6, Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgian border interstate highway reconstruction and improvement program is already underway in a specific part of the program, and temporary road signs are being installed.

Besides, by the relevant decision of the government, only in the road section of Vanadzor, which are part of the RA interstate-national roads of general use, current repair and winter protection works are carried out, which are aimed at ensuring traffic safety in those sections.

The Ministry also informed that within the framework of the maintenance works, the contractors will carry out works on restoration of discolored or damaged road signs and road fences. And the new road fences will be installed during the works carried out within the framework of the capital repair program, in accordance with the design and estimate documents.