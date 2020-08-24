Meanwhile, Trump criticizes mail-in voting as he accepts the GOP nomination

Pool

In a tense exchange,Democratic Rep Jim Cooper asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy if his “back-up” strategy is to be pardoned by President Trump.

DeJoy– a Trump ally and a Republican donor– has actually not been founded guilty of, or perhaps charged with, any criminal offense. Democrats have actually implicated him of deliberately sabotaging USPS operations through modifications that have actually slowed mail shipment ahead of the election.

In the exchange, Cooper mentionedRoger Stone In July, Trump commuted the prison sentence of Stone, who was founded guilty of criminal offenses that consisted of lying to Congress in part, district attorneys stated, to secure the President.

This was the exchange in betweenRep Cooper and DeJoy:

Cooper: “Will you give this committee your communications with Mark Meadows, Secretary Mnuchin, with the President—”

DeJoy: “Go ahead and do that.”

Cooper: “Mr. Dejoy, is your back-up plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone?”

DeJoy: “Oh, golly. Pitiful.”

Cooper: “You have two seconds to answer the question.”

DeJoy: “I have no comment on that. It’s not worth it.”

