Meadows says Trump administration ‘hopeful’ it can release coronavirus treatment news ‘in the coming days’

“The president has been very clear: whatever amount of money and whatever amount of time needs to be invested, we’re doing that,” Meadows stated throughout a look on ABC’s “This Week.”

He included: “We’re enthusiastic that with a few of the development innovation on rehabs that we’ll have the ability to reveal some brand-new treatments in the coming days.”

Meadows likewise safeguarded Trump’s handling of the public health crisis in the middle of criticism that the president might have done more to include the spread of the contagion– stating that in the end the service to ultimately ending the pandemic is not mitigation efforts.

“We actually took unprecedented steps. Not only did the president shut down travel from China and Europe long before even the medical experts were suggesting we should do so, and then we shut down the economy to try to mitigate the damage,” he stated.

Meadows included: “We’re not going to have a service to this. It’s not masks. It’s not closing down the economy. Hopefully it is American resourcefulness that will enable treatments and vaccines to eventually dominate this.”

The White House chief of personnel’s remarks followed a week when Trump confessed that the public health crisis is most likely to get worse as cases rise throughout the nation and asked all Americans to use masks in public.

“It will get worse before it gets better,” Trump stated of the pandemic that has actually contaminated near to 4 millionAmericans “That’s something I don’t like saying, but that’s the way it is.”

As of Sunday, the U.S. has more than 4.1 million validated cases of COVID-19 and more than 146,000 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.