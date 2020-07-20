Meadows Expects Indictments From Durham Investigation Into Spying On Trump

President Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, said he expects indictments following the investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of the Russia collusion probe.

Durham’s findings in the ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia probe are expected to be released soon.

“I think the American people are expecting indictments,” Meadows said in a Fox News interview. “I know I expect indictments based on the evidence I’ve seen.”

“It’s all starting to come unraveled,” he continued. “It’s all unraveling. And I tell you, it’s time that people go to jail and people are indicted.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says more documents will be revealed that further prove the FBI illegally spied on President Trump and his associates. “It’s time that people go to jail and people are indicted” for the Russia hoax! pic.twitter.com/3jvCFbI0MX — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 20, 2020

Very Troubling

Attorney General William Barr earlier this year stated Durham’s findings have been “very troubling” and involve investigation into some familiar names.

Republican lawmakers have focused on several high-profile figures, including former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Meadows praised Senator Lindsey Graham for releasing declassified documents showing senior FBI officials skeptical of the narrative that the Trump campaign had been in contact with Russian intelligence.

“Lindsey Graham did a good job in getting that out,” Meadows explained. “We know that they not only knew that there wasn’t a case, but they continued to investigate and spy.”

.@MarkMeadows expects indictments after the evidence he’s seen. We’re going to see more documents that suggest not only was the Trump campaign spied on, but the FBI was acting inappropriately as they were investigating. pic.twitter.com/QQC1VuUeh3 — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) July 19, 2020

Treason?

Last month, President Trump implied that former President Barack Obama committed treason over the investigation into his presidential campaign’s supposed contacts with Russia.

“Treason. Treason. It’s treason,” Trump told CBN News. “They’d been spying on my campaign. Turned out I was right. Let’s see what happens to them now.”

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on what crime President Obama would have been potentially committing regarding the previous administration spying on his campaign: “Treason. It’s treason.” Watch the explosive clip from my White House interview with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/IFui3fNigS — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 22, 2020

Trump said he was eager to see the results of Durham’s investigation calling him “highly respected.”

The President tweeted early Monday about the spying.

“So we catch Obama [and] Biden, not to even mention the rest of their crew, SPYING on my campaign, AND NOTHING HAPPENS?” he wrote. “I hope not! If it were the other way around, 50 years for treason. NEVER FORGET!!!!”

Will Meadows’ prediction of indictments and jail time come to fruition?