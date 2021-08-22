MCR Hotels CEO on their new a la carte pricing

Tyler Morse, MCR Hotels Chairman & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss MCR Hotels experimenting with a la carte pricing for services and amenities and outlook for on the travel industry.
