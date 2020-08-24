McLaughlin won’t compare himself to Peter Brock

McLaughlin took a 49th profession race win at Hidden Valley on Saturday to move one clear of Brock, prior to including a 50th and a 51st on Sunday as he finished a perfect tidy sweep for the weekend.

He now sits 5th on the all-time leaderboard behind Jamie Whincup (117 ), Craig Lowndes (109 ), Mark Skaife (90 ), and simply 4 wins except Garth Tander.

While happy with the the turning point, McLaughlin does not believe he ought to be compared to the nine-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

He reckons the frequency of modern-day racing has actually offered him an edge compared to Brock, in regards to acquiring the wins.

There’s likewise the truth that those 9 Bathurst wins and another 9 Sandown wins didn’t count to Brock’s tally, as the enduros weren’t part of the champion throughout that period.

“It is very cool,” stated McLaughlin of the turning point.

“There’s no contrast in between us. There were less races compared to what there is now.

“[But] it’s a quite happy minute for me and my household.

” I certainly have memories of enjoying Peter however … it truly wasn’t up until 2002 Bathurst where I got to view him effectively and comprehended Supercars the very best, when he did his 2002 run, and certainly ’04.

“So I totally comprehend what the chap has actually done and who he is as an individual.

“He might have won a substantial quantity of races if …