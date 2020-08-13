McLaughlin won’t change Bathurst approach

The Supercars season might end up at Bathurst for the very first time in twenty years, with the 1000- kilometre traditional firming as the last round of the truncated 2020 project.

That’s thanks to a fatal 2nd COVID-19 wave in Victoria, which, coupled with precarious case numbers in New South Wales, has actually seen border limitations tightened up and down Australia’s east coast.

Should the prepare for a rapid-fire end to the season concerned fulfillment, and the title battle decreases to that last Bathurst round, chauffeurs might be entrusted a difficult choice to make– choose Great Race splendor, or limitation danger and bank points.

According to ruling series and Bathurst champ McLaughlin, who leads the 2020 standings by 107 points, his approach to the Mount Panorama race is not likely to change in any case.

“It does not actually change anything for me,” he stated.

“Bathurst is Bathurst, whenever we go there, whether it’s a week later on or 2 weeks prior to or whatever they change– it’s Bathurst.

“We’ll simply go there and attempt to win the important things.

“Yeah, it’s an ending for the champion possibly, however it’s not going to change excessive. I wish to win that race simply as much as I wish to win the champion.

“But we’ll worry about where we are, and what objectives we need to complete, when we get there.”

Bathurst …