McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

There was little in between the 2 Kiwis in both 10-minute sessions, McLaughlin overcoming his competitor in the very first to the tune of simply 0.05 s to get pole for Race 2.

Van Gisbergen then countered in great design in the 2nd session, embeding behind Fabian Coulthard to get a tow that assisted him pip McLaughlin by 0.03 s for the Race 3 pole.

For van Gisbergen the strong efficiency vindicated the choice to alter his motor over night.

“It’s awesome. I have to thank the guys, they put in a big effort changing the motor last night, and then [engineer Grant McPherson] going through the set-up,” stated van Gisbergen.

“We just had to go back to basics. The car was awesome. Right from when I left pitlane we were up the front again.”

Team 18 continued its strong proving, Scott Pye certifying an outstanding 3rd, 2 areas ahead of colleague Mark Winterbottom, for the very first race.

Pye hung back to 8th in the 2nd session after a little error on his lap, Winterbottom supplying the heroics with a 3rd of his own.

Jamie Whincup didn’t difficulty the front-runners in either session, the Triple Eight chauffeur dealing with 8th and seventh location begins in the 2 races.

Fabian Coulthard, on the other hand, dropped 10 locations in between the sessions, the Penske chauffeur certifying 6th for Race 2 and 16th for …