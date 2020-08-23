McLaughlin takes 50th career win

For the 2nd day running it was a dominant efficiency from the runaway points leader, McLaughlin efficiently leading from start to end up.

He actually just came under pressure at the start, Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard keeping up McLaughlin for the very first couple of laps.

But by Lap 6, when the leading 3 had all finished their necessary stops, McLaughlin had control of the race.

His last winning margin over van Gisbergen was a helpful 9.6 s.

“The car is sensational,” statedMcLaughlin “I got a pretty good start. As always it’s real hard racing with Shane. But then our car just hooked up and took off.”

McLaughlin and van Gisbergen were signed up with on the podium by a hard-charging Scott Pye.

The Team 18 chauffeur went the other method on method, not taking his necessary service till Lap 26. He popped out in 4th, however had the tyre quality to promptly diminish Coulthard.

He then attempted to do the very same thing to van Gisbergen, the set practically crossing the goal side-by-side. The Kiwi simply sticks on to the position by 0.3 s.

“That was a fun race,” statedPye “Following Shane I was giving it everything I had, flashing the headlights… he even missed a few apexes. I wanted to get him so bad, but I just didn’t quite have it in the end.”

Coulthard got back 4th, while Cam Waters and Jamie Whincup staged a.