McLaughlin storms to Saturday pole

The DJR Team Penske chauffeur ran second-last in the Top 15 Shootout, by which point Jamie Whincup had actually currently set a powerful criteria with a 1m06.991 s.

However, regardless of struggling with an arm constrain throughout his lap, McLaughlin was able to finest Whincup’s effort by simply over a tenth of a 2nd.

Q2 pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen was then not able to go close to McLaughlin’s time, having actually entered into the single-lap dash without a set of green tires.

“It’s just a little bit of a cramp on the inside, I’ll just have a few more waters and I’ll be right.” McLaughlin stated of his arm concern.

“Jamie did a great lap there. I thought if we could get a 6.8s we’d put a bit of pressure on Shane. He obviously used a couple of sets of tyres to get in the Shootout.

“We’re in a great area, I’m actually delighted.”

Whincup finished the Shootout second, a gain of five spots compared to Q2, followed by Fabian Coulthard, Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters.

Erebus pair Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds qualified sixth and seventh, the latter running wide at the final corner on his lap, while James Courtney recovered nicely from his Practice 2 crash to qualify eighth.

Van Gisbergen slipped back to ninth ahead of Scott Pye, Todd Hazelwood, Nick Percat, Andre Heimgartner, Rick Kelly and Jack Le Brocq.

Having fasted in both practice …