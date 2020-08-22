McLaughlin on top in second practice

The series points leader made a quick start to the half-hour session, going quickest with a 1m06.248 s inside the very first 10 minutes.

He looked set to much better that standard with a certifying sim at the end of the session, McLaughlin going purple in the very first sector. However a little error entering Turn 5 caused him terminating that lap.

Not that it mattered, with no one else able to diminish McLaughlin’s early time.

Mark Winterbottom went closest, the 2015 series champ falling simply 0.09 s except McLaughlin.

It was even tighter in between Winterbottom and his colleague Scott Pye, simply 0.001 s separating the Team 18 set.

Jamie Whincup and Fabian Coulthard were next in line, the previous improving on a late certifying sim while the latter set his time midway through the session.

Cam Waters and Nick Percat were 6th and seventh quickest, followed by Anton De Pasquale, Bryce Fullwood and Andre Heimgartner.

Shane van Gisbergen was the notable absentee from the elegant end of the timesheet, the Red Bull Holden motorist handling simply 14th with is last run.

David Reynolds was even further off the speed, the Erebus star simply 17th quickest.