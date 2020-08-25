McLaughlin listened in on Penske Indy 500 radio

McLaughlin was set for a handful of Indy Automobile cameos this season, beginning with the roadway course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ahead of a widely-tipped full-time relocate to the American series in 2021.

While the coronavirus pandemic has actually left McLaughlin not able to take a trip to the States, his Indy Automobile education is continuing from afar.

The two-time Supercars champ was straight included in the Indy 500 project through engineer Jonathan Diuguid and by means of continuous contact with the Penske chauffeurs.

He was likewise admitted to group radio for the race, which occurred in the early hours of Monday early morning Australian time, to assist discover how methods are interacted to the chauffeurs.

“I’ve been sort of keeping in the loop with Tim [Cindric] and Roger [Penske] and the team, but also Jonathan Diuguid, who was meant to be my engineer over there when I raced,” McLaughlin informed the Parked Up podcast.

“That cars and truck of Helio [Castroneves] was my team for Indy GP. They were constantly keeping me in the loop. I was sort of listening into the radio; they hooked me up with that for the race [on Sunday].

“All the spotters, they were talking about methods. So you’re sort of finding out all the fuel codes and things like that that a person day I may require.

“They keep me in the loop with how the schedules are. They have 5 …