McLaughlin fastest, Whincup crashes in Practice 2

McLaughlin began the half-hour session running the soft-compound Dunlops, the benchmark time– a 1m06.479 s– coming inside the very first 10 minutes.

The DJR Team Penske motorist then changed to tough tire runs ahead of certifying.

“The soft balance is pretty good. The hard balance is probably not exactly right,” he stated.

“We expected that, it’s just more of balance shift than we thought.

“I’m delighted with my balance, I believe we can tune it on the bars which is perfect since we can do that throughout the race.”

It was a shocker of a session for McLaughlin’s closest title rival, however, with Whincup taking a high-speed trip into the wall.

The seven-time series champion lost control of his Triple Eight Holden through Turn 7, the car skipping over the grass before collecting the wall and damaging the rear end.

That was the end of his session, Whincup jumping on the tools to help get the car fixed before qualifying.

” I simply lost the back,” he explained. “The automobile’s been taily all the time and I simply lost the back down the hill. There’s no run-off there so I went directly in the tires.

“It’s not a massive hit with the suspension, but it’s still a lot of work to get the car out for qualifying.”

Whincup wasn't the only motorist to discover the wall, with James Courtney sending his Tickford Ford into the