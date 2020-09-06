McLaughlin expands on van Gisbergen criticism

The Penske motorist discovered himself under attack from the 2 Red Bull Holdens late in today’s race, after utilizing an early stop and an undercut to rise into the lead.

The bold technique nearly worked, McLaughlin just reversed by a late Safety Car that brought van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup, both with much better tire condition, into the video game.

Van Gisbergen made the definitive relocation for the lead 4 laps from house, diving under McLaughlin into Turn 12.

However instead of merely passing McLaughlin he ran his Mustang broad, which enabled Whincup to slip into 2nd location and take a couple of points back from the series leader.

In his instant post-race interview McLaughlin identified van Gisbergen’s relocation “average” and regreted not having a “fair battle” with Whincup.

He then broadened on those remarks in the Trackside post-race program, stating he feels 3 occasions from house is prematurely for “silly games”.

“I had to run wide because I was put out there,” he stated.

“For me, I knew I didn’t have the pace for Shane. He had the fresher tyres and obviously the Safety Car at the end really hurt us. I think we did an awesome job holding on that far.

” I would have similar to to have had a one-to-one fight withJamie In my eyes that would have been amazing. I get the group video game, I seem like it’s a bit too early for those ridiculous …