McLaughlin clean sweeps Sunday poles

Having adhered to the tough tires the other day, McLaughlin had lots of soft substance Dunlops at his disposal for today’s 2 10-minute sessions.

He put them to excellent usage, however, bagging a set of poles to make it a clean sweep for the weekend.

In the very first session McLaughlin only simply pipped colleague Fabian Coulthard, the Penske set separated by simply two-hundredths of a 2nd.

Race 1 winner Anton De Pasquale was 3rd fastest followed by Jamie Whincup, Nick Percat, Andre Heimgartner and Shane van Gisbergen.

In the 2nd session McLaughlin had more of a margin, a weekend-best 1m06.309 s leaving him three-tenths clear of Whincup.

Van Gisbergen edged Chaz Mostert for 3rd, with Cam Waters and Coulthard protecting third-row beginning areas.

“It’s awesome to get pole times three,” statedMcLaughlin “It’s fantastic to have a good spot to start from.

“The inside line into [Turn] 1 off the start is rather tough to leave the line, however we’ll do our finest. To be up the front is a perfect scenario.”

Drivers will be totally free to pick substances for both these days’s 2 sprint races, with most of the field yet to play their soft tires.

De Pasquale, James Courtney, Scott Pye and Jack Smith are the exceptions, having actually run softs in the other day’s opener.

Qualifying outcomes Race 2

Qualifying outcomes Race 3