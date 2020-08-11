McLaren withdraws Racing Point F1 appeal

The decision by the latter two teams means that the matter will now definitely go to the International Court of Appeal.

In the decision announced on Friday morning, the FIA stewards gave Racing Point a €400,000 fine and docked the team 15 World Championship points, while allowing the Silverstone outfit to keep using the same brake ducts. Due to the complexity of the case teams were given 24 hours to lodge a notice of intention to appeal, instead of the usual hour.

The five teams who submitted a notice by Saturday morning then had 96 hours to confirm that they will carry on or drop out, a deadline that passes at 0930 UK time on Wednesday morning.

Ferrari and Renault have now confirmed their intention to continue, while Williams told Motorsport.com that it will make an announcement in the morning. Racing Point, which lodged an intention to appeal and is on the other side of the case, has also yet to make any announcement.

A statement from McLaren indicated that the team welcomed the promise by the FIA that it will clarify the issue of copying, as expressed by head of single-seater technical matters Nikolas Tombazis at Silverstone last weekend. While the team has opted out of active involvement in the case, it says it will “follow proceedings with interest.”

In effect, with at…