McLaren was “second strongest force” in F1 Italian GP

McLaren scored the most constructors’ points (30) at Monza, outscoring race winners AlphaTauri by three, as Mercedes recorded a season-low 17.

In a dramatic event – impacted by a safety car and a red flag – Carlos Sainz finished a close second to Pierre Gasly, while Lando Norris crossed the line in fourth. In the early laps, Sainz and Norris ran second and third behind the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, and Seidl says that they would have finished in those positions without the outside influences on the race at the front.

“A very short period of disappointment,” said Seidl when asked by Motorsport.com if he had mixed feelings about losing out to Gasly and AlphaTauri. “We go away from here with a lot of positives, because in the end today we scored some very important points for the constructors’ championship.

“And I think the most important thing from today is that we actually had a very competitive car, and behind the Mercedes I think we can say we have been the second strongest force today, which was great to see. And again, another great confirmation that we made a good step forward with the car in the winter.

“Then also when I look at the execution of the race today by the strategy team guys, it’s clear to see that we also made big improvements on the team side. We…