McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs across business







The McLaren Group has introduced plans to make round 1,200 redundancies from its business, which incorporates the Formula 1 workforce.

Citing the influence of the coronavirus pandemic and the approaching arrival of the brand new F1 price range cap from 2021, McLaren has commenced a proposed restructure, topic to worker session, across its three divisions – Racing, Automotive and Applied – in addition to assist and again workplace features.

Paul Walsh, the McLaren Group’s govt chairman, stated: “We deeply remorse the influence that this restructure may have on all our folks, however particularly these whose jobs could also be affected.

“It is a plan of action now we have labored exhausting to keep away from, having already undertaken dramatic cost-saving measures across all areas of the business. But we now don’t have any different selection however to scale back the dimensions of our workforce.

“This is undoubtedly a challenging time for our company, and particularly our people, but we plan to emerge as an efficient, sustainable business with a clear course for returning to growth.”

