McLaren not counting out Ferrari’s ability to ‘strike back’

McLaren went up to 3rd location in the fabricators’ champion at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix after Lando Norris ended up the race in seventh location.

The result raised McLaren above Racing Point and extended its benefit over fifth-placed Ferrari, who stopped working to score any points and invested simply 5 laps with a vehicle inside the leading 10.

Ferrari has actually had a hard time for type through 2020 up until now in the middle of aerodynamic concerns with its SF1000 cars and truck and an absence of straight-line speed from its power system.

With this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix set to be a hard one for Ferrari- powered groups offered the high-speed nature of the track, it offers McLaren a chance to expand the space to the Italian marque in the fabricators’ standings.

McLaren F1 chief Seidl is expecting a tight battle with Racing Point and Renault at Monza, however stated it was essential not to cross out Ferrari’s ability to battle back this year.

“I expect to be close again to the Racing Points and the Renaults,” Seidl stated.

“Everything we can see here at the minute and eliminate from here, and likewise checking out the remarks from Ferrari, they might have a hard time there also.

“So ideally as soon as again it is a chance to score more points than we did here. That offers us another excellent chance to score assets compared to a few of the …