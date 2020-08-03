McLaren had no warning of Sainz’s tyre failure

The Spaniard was running a strong 5th and had simply went up to 4th after Valtteri Bottas suffered a tyre failure when he suffered a comparable concern on the penultimate lap.

He got the automobile back to the pits, however completed out of the points in 13 th location. A fifth-place surface for colleague Lando Norris provided the group some settlement.

Seidl firmly insisted that approximately that point of the failure there had no issues about tyre life throughout the race.

“No, not really,” he stated when asked if there was anywarning “Carlos was reporting some vibrations early on in the race, in his stint on the difficult tires, however there was absolutely nothing amazing.

“It was an abrupt death of the tyre, and undoubtedly extremely frustrating at the minute for the whole group and specifically for Carlos.

“But at the very same time, that’s part of racing, that takes place in racing. It’s crucial to take a look at the favorable things from today, gain from what was not perfect, and do it once again next week.

“We didn’t have any indications of a tyre failure coming. We understood we had to handle the tires for this long stint on the hards, however there were no issues from our side or from Pirelli’s side that we might finish the stint, and we are seeing with numerous vehicles there were concerns in the end.

“But I think it’s also important now to not jump to conclusions too early.”