McLaren explain what changed for Daniel Ricciardo to join for 2021

McLaren boss Zak Brown speaks completely to Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater a couple of dramatic week of transfers in F1, with Carlos Sainz off to Ferrari in 2021 and Daniel Ricciardo changing him.

McLaren boss Zak Brown believes Daniel Ricciardo is now satisfied of the staff’s progress and future prospects, two years after turning them down.

The Woking staff recognized Ricciardo, a seven-time grand prix winner, as the person to substitute Carlos Sainz as soon as it turned clear that the Spaniard would possibly transfer to Ferrari.

McLaren held talks with Ricciardo when the Australian was final within the last 12 months of a contract two years in the past, however the Australian as a substitute selected to transfer to Renault from Red Bull. At the top of that 2018 season, Renault completed in a promising fourth place with almost double the factors of McLaren.

But after a turnaround in respective fortunes in 2019, when McLaren took fourth by a snug margin and signed a number of key offers – together with a Mercedes engine provide for 2021 – Brown believes Ricciardo has purchased into their long-term plans.

“Getting a grand prix winner like Daniel definitely is a sign we’ve going in the right direction,” mentioned Brown, McLaren’s chief government to Sky Sports. “He believes in that.

“We went after him a couple of years ago before he made the decision not to join us. I’ve talked to him about it since and he went ‘you were coming off a pretty poor season’ – which was putting it politely – ‘but also there was a lot of this is what we’re going to do to rebuild the team’.

“I hadn’t brought in yet Andreas Seidl or James Key or restructured the leadership team. So there were a lot of promises and, coming off such a bad season, I could see how he would go ‘oh, let’s see how this plays out’.”

But, two years on, Brown says: “He likes how it’s played out, I’ve liked how it’s played out. He’s seen the changes we’ve made, the leadership Andreas has brought, the backing we have from our shareholders, going to the Mercedes engine, we’re a team on the move and I think he’s going to help get us to the next level.”

McLaren excited by Ricciardo and Norris

Although McLaren maintain Sainz in excessive esteem, and imagine the Spaniard will prosper subsequent to Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, Brown is happy by the approaching arrival of a driver of Ricciardo’s stature – one of many grid’s most established and high-profile drivers.

“I think he’s definitely worth it otherwise we wouldn’t have done it. What’s been reported [on wages] is not accurate, but he is a very well paid driver. I think he’s worth it,” insisted Brown.

“He’s won seven Grands Prix, and I think in the right car he’s capable of winning a championship immediately.

“He’s extraordinarily marketable from a industrial standpoint. He’s a really thrilling driver and I feel the mixture of he and Lando can be superior, they’re going to be the fan favourites on and off the observe.

“If I look back at the history of McLaren, it’s been some time since we haven’t had either one or two world champions in the team, and not having Grands Prix winners in the team. I think it’s definitely a step forward for us on our journey to have a Grand Prix winner on our team.”