McLaren awaiting analysis of Sainz engine that caused Spa DNS

Sainz was avoided from beginning Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after reporting a problem with his power system en path to the grid, requiring him out of the race.

McLaren stated there had actually been a problem on Sainz’s power system which had caused an exhaust failure, leaving the Spaniard on the sidelines.

Team principal Andreas Seidl stated that McLaren required to wait on analysis from engine provider Renault to learn whether the power system might be restored, or if Sainz would need a fresh one for the Italian Grand Prix.

“We need to wait for the analysis on the Renault side on the specific issue,” Seidl stated.

“In the end we saw it was an internal issue on the power unit side, which then as a consequence damaged the rear of the car and the exhaust.

“Obviously that is frustrating for Carlos, for us, not having the ability to even begin the race.

“But it is what it is and we must wait for the analysis, also in terms of the consequences to see if there is any chance to recover this power unit or if it is a terminal failure.”

Despite just having one automobile in the race, McLaren handled to go up to 3rd location in the builders’ champion, leapfrogging Racing Point after Lando Norris completed seventh.

But Seidl rued the missed out on possibility to score points with both automobiles and increase a bad weekend for competing midfield …