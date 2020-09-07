McKennie to Juventus proves top clubs are taking U.S. talent seriously – Ex-USMNT star Onyewu

The former AC Milan defender reflected on his own time in Italy, during which he played alongside new Bianconeri boss Andrea Pirlo

There are few American soccer stars, past or present, that will understand what Weston McKennie is going through right now.

The 22-year-old U.S. men’s national team star recently completed a dream move to Juventus, where he will play alongside a player, Cristiano Ronaldo, and for a coach, Andrea Pirlo, that he no doubt idolised while growing up.

Oguchi Onyewu is one of the few that does understand. After rising through the European ranks with the likes of Metz, Standard Liege and Newcastle, Onyewu too completed a dream move during the summer of 2009, signing with Italian giants AC Milan to play alongside some of the biggest names on the planet.

With that move, Onyewu became one of the first Americans to join a mega-club. In some ways, Onyewu’s signing was a breakthrough moment in American soccer, as USMNT players were beginning to find their way onto the radar of Europe’s top teams.

All these years after Onyewu’s move, though, Serie A remains a relatively foreign league to the USMNT’s best, with Michael Bradley and Josh Perez the only other two players to feature for Italian top-flight clubs.

So can McKennie’s move truly change perceptions or is it another false…