McIlroy and Cantlay share lead at challenging Olympia Fields By Reuters

(Reuters) – Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay were connected for the lead at one-under par after the 2nd round of the BMW Championship on Friday as the Olympia Fields Country Club continued to torture the world’s finest golf players.

McIlroy and Cantlay were the only 2 gamers under par at the middle of the second of 3 FedExCup playoff occasions, where 69 gamers are fighting it out for a location in next week’s Tour Championship.

Starting on the back 9, McIlroy (69) was travelling early with 3 birdies and a bogey over his very first 9 holes however had a hard time being available in as conditions intensified at the course exterior Chicago.

“As it got later in the day, the golf course definitely became a little firmer, a little tougher,” stated the world number 4.

“The wind got up a little bit. A little disappointed to drop those shots on the way in, but I think if you shoot anything under par on this golf course, you’ve got to be pretty pleased.”

Cantlay’s eventful round consisted of an eagle, 4 birdies, 2 bogeys and a double bogey as the American carded a 2nd round two-under 68 to sit at one-under 139 for the competition.

He stated not providing into aggravation was essential.

“You’ve got to understand that …