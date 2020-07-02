McEnany Slams Pelosi For Attack On President Over Alleged Russian Bounties On U.S. Soldiers

Kayleigh McEnany slammed Nancy Pelosi on her attack on the President over a written report that so-called Moscow had bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Pelosi: “All Roads Lead To Putin” With President Trump

Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that the Russian government had secretly offered bounties for successful attacks on American soldiers in Afghanistan, in that which was seemingly an endeavor to destabilize peace talks between the Trump administration and the Taliban.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos on his ABC News show, Pelosi said that the President really wants to “ignore any allegation against Russia,” and that “all roads lead to Putin” with him and his administration.

“I don’t know what the Russians have on the president, politically, personally, financially, or whatever it is, but he wants to ignore, he wants to bring them back to the G8 despite the annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine, despite what they yielded to him in Syria, despite his intervention into our election which is well documented by our intelligence community, and despite now possibly this allegation, which we should have been briefed on,” Pelosi argued.

RELATED: Senator Tim Scott Rips Into Pelosi For Saying Republicans Killed George Floyd

Trump: “Nobody Has Been Tougher On Russia”

The President himself denied ever being briefed on the allegations on Twitter, adding that “nobody has been tougher on Russia than the Trump administration.”

…Nobody’s been tougher on Russia compared to Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, overpowering important areas of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably merely another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their “source”? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

He later tweeted that the reason for perhaps not being briefed is that the intelligence services didn’t consider the information credible.

Intel just reported to me they did not find this info credible, and so did not report it in my experience or @VP. Possibly still another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, planning to make Republicans look bad!!! https://t.co/cowOmP7T1S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

McEnany backed President Trump against Pelosi’s attacks on him in an interview with Fox and Friends.

“This president has been very tough on Russia, sanctioning a new Russian target, closing Russian consulates, so she’s just off-base on her facts there,” she said.

“What she’s doing, she’s taking a report based on anonymous sourcing that was just dead wrong. The New York Times was wrong, believe it or not, and she’s politicizing it,” McEnany continued.

RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany SLAMS Jim Acosta: ‘This Isn’t A Cable News Segment’

The Speaker Doesn’t Listen To Facts!

Once again, Pelosi is just a hysterical crackpot who doesn’t listen to the important points. The proven fact that the report was not totally credible is excatly why it would not have reached the President’s ear, not because he’s a Kremlin asset!

As Tom Rogan points out in the Washington Examiner, the Director of National Intelligence wouldn’t normally put any such thing into the President’s daily intelligence report that has been not “high confidence,” and the NSA had not been able to corroborate any of the CIA’s intelligence.

It’s a matter of practicality, perhaps not corruption, but Pelosi doesn’t want to hear that.