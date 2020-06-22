McEnany defends Trump using racist term to refer to coronavirus

Asked why Trump has used racist phrases, including “kung flu”, McEnany said Monday: “The President doesn’t. What the President does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China. It’s a fair thing to point out(.)”

Pressed by CBS reporter Weijia Jiang about the usage of the term, McEnany insisted during Monday’s press briefing that the usage of the phrase was predicated on Trump’s push to link the virus “to its place of origin.”

At the time, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the term was “highly offensive.”

“I don’t know how these conversations go, and that’s highly offensive so you should tell us who it is, I’d like to know who it is,” Conway told reporters. Reporters did not give Conway a name.

Asked Monday if the President’s use of the term was “highly offensive” as Conway said, McEnany replied: “The President does not believe that it’s offensive to note that this virus came from China (.)”

The press secretary also brushed off concerns that Asian Americans are offended by way of the phrase and that it would lead to more discrimination.

“The President has said very clearly: It’s important that we totally protect our Asian community in the US and all around the world. They’re amazing people and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape or form,” McEnany said. “So, it’s not a discussion about Asian Americans, who the President values and prizes as citizens of this great country. It is an indictment of China for letting this virus get here.”

Asked if Trump regrets using the term, McEnany said Trump “never regrets putting the onus back on China, pointing out that China is responsible for this and in the process standing up for US troops who are being blamed by China in a campaign of misinformation.”

McEnany also tried to equate the media’s initial association of the herpes virus with China, in terms such as the “Wuhan coronavirus” and the “Chinese coronavirus”, to Trump’s usage of “kung flu.” But, as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pointed out in the briefing, major news organizations haven’t used the term “kung flu” to refer to the herpes virus.

And each day before backing off the term, the President tweeted out that the spread of the coronavirus was not the fault of Asian Americans — friends that had been the prospective of an increasing number of racist and xenophobic attacks related to the virus.

“Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it,” Trump told Fox News in March. “I think I’ve made a big deal. I think people understand it.”

The President said during the time that he did not regret using the terms to describe the virus and defended his past adoption of the terms by referencing other infectious diseases that are named after where they originate.

But over the last couple of weeks, Trump has returned right back to labeling Covid-19 in a manner that associates the herpes virus with China in increasingly harsh terms — calling coronavirus the plague getting into the US from China, then “the Chinese plague,” and, most recently, the “kung flu.”