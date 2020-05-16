McEnany defends scrapping Obama’s pandemic playbook, saying it was simply replaced

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pressed back versus records that the management threw away a pandemic reaction strategy left by the Obama management, saying the the Trump management simply replaced it, throughout a press rundown Friday mid-day.

“Some have erroneously suggested that the Trump administration threw out the pandemic response playbook left by the Obama-Biden administration,” McEnany stated, standing up a package of documents. “What the critics failed to note, however, is that this thin packet of paper was replaced by two detailed, robust pandemic response reports commissioned by the Trump administration.”

McEnany after that stood up 2 binders. It had not been feasible to contrast the binders to the papers she stood up formerly, which were not in binders.

“So we exchanged this one… for these two pandemic response plans,” she included.

One binder was a 2018 pandemic situation activity strategy, McEnany stated, and also the various other was the “Crimson Contagion 2019 after-action report,” which “exposed… the shortcomings in legacy planning documents which informed President Trump’s coronavirus response.”

But McEnany was brief on the information when it pertained to the records.

Asked regarding Crimson Contagion, a workout that gamed out the United States reaction to a pandemic, and also if it suggested very early and also extensive screening in case of the pandemic, she stated she really did not recognize.

“What it basically did was say to us, look, some of the previous iterations of plans have put HHS in the lead, HHS of course plays a critical role in our response, but one of the things that was identified was you need a whole of government response from the highest levels,” she addressed.

Remember: CNN fact-checked declares from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that Obama really did not leave Trump a pandemic “game plan.”

McConnell wrongly charged the Obama management of falling short to leave the Trump management “any kind of game plan” for something like the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing Monday in a Trump project online conversation with Lara Trump, the President’s daughter-in-law and also project elderly consultant, McConnell banged Obama for slamming Trump’s coronavirus reaction as an “absolute chaotic disaster” on a personal telephone call recently with previous staffers.

As Trump has actually done continuously throughout the pandemic, McConnell likewise laid unjust blame at Obama’s feet.

“They claim pandemics only happen once every hundred years but what if that’s no longer true? We want to be early, ready for the next one, because clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this,” McConnell stated.

“That’s exactly right,” Lara Trump reacted.

It was the reverse of right.

Facts First: Obama’s White House National Security Council left the Trump management a thorough record on exactly how to reply to apandemic The record, whose presence was openly disclosed by Politico in March, is called the Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and also Biological Incidents.

“We literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook…. that they ignored,” Ronald Klain, a project consultant to Democratic prospect Joe Biden and also the previous Obama management Ebola reaction organizer, created on Twitter.

