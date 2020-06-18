McEnany Crushes Bolton: Takes The Title Of ‘Most Disliked Man In America’ From Comey

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized former National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying he’d self-debunked his or her own book and was quickly becoming the absolute most disliked man in America.

Bolton’s memoir, titled “The Room Where It Happened,” makes many questionable claims, including allegations that President Trump asked for help along with his election from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends,” McEnany said previous claims by Bolton that the President was “perfectly prepared” and that he “understands President Reagan’s peace through strength” mantra, render his new allegations weak.

In fact, she expanded on that theme attacking Bolton’s reputation as a war hawk.

“He is a misguided hawk on foreign policy and a weak dove of an author,” Trump’s press secretary claimed.

Kayleigh McEnany: “This book is full of classified information, which is inexcusable. Fmr. NSA John Bolton should know all too well that it’s unacceptable to have highly classified information from the government of the United States in a book that will be published.” pic.twitter.com/GO4Irik0FU — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2020

Worse Than Comey?

McEnany pointed out that one simply needs to peruse past comments by Bolton just before being fired that show his new bitter words can’t be trusted.

“This man is someone who praised President Trump as being strong on foreign policy, for not making the mistakes of previous administrations,” she said.

Now he’s going to claim the President sold America out to Xi?

McEnany proceeded to tackle the disdain on both sides of the aisle for Bolton, suggesting he’d supplanted yet another universally despised figure.

“He’s discredited on both sides of the aisle and if you thought James Comey was the most disliked man in America,” she fired off, “I think John Bolton has taken that title.”

Appearing on Fox News to attack John Bolton’s book, Kayleigh McEnany says, “he is a misguided hawk on foreign policy and a weak dove of an author.” Trump hired Bolton to be his National Security Advisor, one of the most influential positions within an administration. pic.twitter.com/Yn2DYMOq48 — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) June 18, 2020

Disliked Man

The thing is, McEnany is right.

Sure, once Democrats subpoena him and that he provides some glimmer of hope for a fresh impeachment hoax, he’ll be heralded as courageous and noble.

But for the time being, even famous brands one Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been highly disdainful toward Bolton.

“When Bolton was asked [to testify], that he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book,” Schiff whined. “Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot.”

Even that has been too much for former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who said his literary skills were suspect since that he was “sitting in his pajamas pecking away on his iPad” rather than facing scrutiny before Congress.