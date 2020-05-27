McDonald’s to reopen 975 more UK branches for drive-through or delivery

McDonald’s has introduced almost 1,000 more eating places will reopen for drive-through or deliveries from subsequent week.

The information means each drive-through restaurant within the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday subsequent week.

Customers face a £25 cap on their orders, whereas every franchise has been requested to be certain its employees are match and ready to work.

A McDonald’s spokesperson stated: “We can at the moment announce that by 4th June, 1019 of our eating places could have reopened, both for Drive Thru or McDelivery.

“This means every Drive Thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.”

The spokesperson stated this transfer was “only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants”.

“Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac,” they acknowledged.

The McDonald’s spokesperson added that the quick meals chain nonetheless has fewer employers working in its kitchens and repair areas.

“Our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working,” they stated.

