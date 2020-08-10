McDonald’s sues former chief over alleged sexual relationships with staff

McDonald’s has actually sued its former chief executive Steve Easterbrook, declaring that he concealed information of 3 physical sexual relationships with workers when the board fired him last November over a different relationship with a subordinate.

In a securities filing and a file lodged with the Delaware court of chancery on Monday, the hamburger chain stated it was looking for to recuperate the payment and severance payments it permitted Mr Easterbrook to leavewith Equilar, the executive pay consultancy, reported at the time that his severance offer deserved about $40 m.

McDonald’s would not have actually authorized the separation arrangement had it understood the degree of his “inappropriate personal behaviour”, the business stated, however would rather have actually ended him for cause.

Mr Easterbrook might not right away be grabbed remark.

According to the claim, brand-new proof reveals that the British executive had “physical sexual relationships” with 3 workers in the year prior to his termination, that he authorized a remarkable stock grant worth numerous countless dollars for among them “in the midst of their sexual relationship”, which he was “knowingly untruthful” with private investigators.

McDonald’s stated it had actually likewise taken actions to avoid Mr Easterbrook from offering stock it …